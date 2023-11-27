Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) & Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Financial Analysis

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Service Co. International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $4.11 billion 2.21 $565.34 million $3.18 19.29

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.0% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 12.06% 32.58% 3.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. The company provides surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. It owns and operates funeral service locations and cemeteries in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

