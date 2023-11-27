Intchains Group (ICG) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 162 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intchains Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million $51.50 million -417.00 Intchains Group Competitors $8.56 billion $767.92 million 10.46

Intchains Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 1967 8363 16811 610 2.58

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intchains Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Intchains Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Intchains Group Competitors -190.88% -87.81% -8.07%

Summary

Intchains Group competitors beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

