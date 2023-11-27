iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.56 on Friday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.82.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
