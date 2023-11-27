iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.56 on Friday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.82.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

