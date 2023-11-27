JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $210.38 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.65% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $210,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $115.97 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

