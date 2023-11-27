Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. UBS Group lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on BZ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun
Kanzhun Stock Performance
Kanzhun stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 0.42. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $26.26.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kanzhun Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kanzhun
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.