Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. UBS Group lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,089,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,280,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,025,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 0.42. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

