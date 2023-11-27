Korea Investment CORP Acquires 3,530 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

