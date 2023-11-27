Korea Investment CORP Purchases 5,027 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.07%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

