Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,105 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 196.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.