Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,926 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,082 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,014,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 405,814 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SWK opened at $91.41 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

