Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of -0.55.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Koss Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the second quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

