Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of -0.55.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
