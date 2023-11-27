L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) versus Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Free Report) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quickstep and L3Harris Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Quickstep alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quickstep N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $17.06 billion 2.12 $1.06 billion $7.78 24.55

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quickstep.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.3% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quickstep and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quickstep 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris Technologies 0 5 11 0 2.69

L3Harris Technologies has a consensus price target of $222.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Quickstep.

Profitability

This table compares Quickstep and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quickstep N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies 7.96% 12.66% 6.41%

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Quickstep on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quickstep

(Get Free Report)

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the defense and commercial aerospace, and other industry sector customers in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services across a range of composite, bonded, and conventional metal aircraft structures to defense, government, and commercial aircraft operators; and advanced composite based engineering and manufacturing services. Quickstep Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates mission systems for maritime platforms, such as signals intelligence and multi-intelligence platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; and power and platform control systems and other electronic and electrical products and systems. In addition, this segment offers advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; mission avionics; and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides broadband communications; tactical radios, software-defined radios for key DoD network modernization programs and satellite communication terminals, and battlefield management networks for U.S. and international defense customers; integrated vision solutions, including helmet-mounted integrated night vision goggles; heads up displays along with Clip-on Weapon Sights, and weapon-mounted aiming lasers and range finders; and public safety radios, and system applications and equipment. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Quickstep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quickstep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.