Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

