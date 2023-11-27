Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Lazard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lazard

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.