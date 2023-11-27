LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $11.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

