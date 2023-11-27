Leon’s Furniture (LEFUF) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Specialty Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Leon’s Furniture to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Leon’s Furniture pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Leon’s Furniture pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 152.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Leon’s Furniture and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leon’s Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A Leon’s Furniture Competitors 408 1316 2273 19 2.47

Profitability

Leon’s Furniture currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.70%. As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies have a potential upside of 35.50%. Given Leon’s Furniture’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Leon’s Furniture is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Leon’s Furniture and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leon’s Furniture N/A N/A N/A Leon’s Furniture Competitors -2.38% -3,464.99% 3.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leon’s Furniture and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leon’s Furniture N/A N/A 15.18 Leon’s Furniture Competitors $3.77 billion $173.75 million 327.28

Leon’s Furniture’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Leon’s Furniture. Leon’s Furniture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Leon’s Furniture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment. It also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies. The company sells its products through a network of retail stores under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Outlet, and The Brick Mattress Store banners; and the Brick's Midnorthern Appliance and Appliance Canada banners, as well as through Websites, including leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservices.com, and applicancecanada.com. Leon's Furniture Limited was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

