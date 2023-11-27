LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.12 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.86.

Separately, CLSA cut their price target on LexinFintech from $3.45 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LX

LexinFintech Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LX stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

LexinFintech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.