Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Critical Contrast

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 15.98% 11.72% 0.79% Luther Burbank 10.43% 5.19% 0.44%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $71.70 million 2.01 $14.94 million $3.15 10.51 Luther Burbank $262.61 million 1.72 $80.20 million $0.71 12.46

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Franklin Financial Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

