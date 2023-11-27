Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

