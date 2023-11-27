Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Down 9.1 %
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
