Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $3,363,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,228,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total transaction of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $3,125,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $2,985,150.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $224.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

