MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of MasterCraft Boat worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,054,581.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.77 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $358.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

