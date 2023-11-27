Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Increases Dividend to $17.00 Per Share

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 17.00 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Maxus Realty Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00.
Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance
MRTI stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. Maxus Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $325.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84.
Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile
