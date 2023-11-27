Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Head to Head Comparison

Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Medbright Ai Invts has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medbright Ai Invts and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medbright Ai Invts $56.14 million 0.19 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -0.75 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.12 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Medbright Ai Invts has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

This table compares Medbright Ai Invts and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medbright Ai Invts -23.03% 12.06% 4.39% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Medbright Ai Invts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medbright Ai Invts and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medbright Ai Invts 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Medbright Ai Invts beats Color Star Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medbright Ai Invts

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

