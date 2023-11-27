Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $44.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Merus by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Merus by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Merus by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 584,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.74. Merus has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

