Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $44.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus
Merus Price Performance
Shares of MRUS stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.74. Merus has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $27.70.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
