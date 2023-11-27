Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUKPY

Metso Oyj Trading Up 0.4 %

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Metso Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.