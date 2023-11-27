Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Miller Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Miller Industries by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

