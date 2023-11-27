Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives $8.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNTK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of -0.25. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $13.18.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
