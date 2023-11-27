Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives $8.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNTK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 12.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of -0.25. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

