M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

