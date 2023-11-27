Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.