NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NSTG

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 228,780 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 93.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 967,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,100,000.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.