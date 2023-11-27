National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 184.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

