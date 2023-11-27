Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
