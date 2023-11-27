Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.