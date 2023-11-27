NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $126.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NetEase Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetEase by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

