NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman Sells 22,500 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,473.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, September 18th, Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78.

NASDAQ:NN opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NextNav by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

