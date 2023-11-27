NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman Sells 22,500 Shares

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,473.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ganesh Pattabiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 18th, Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78.

NextNav Price Performance

NASDAQ:NN opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NextNav by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.