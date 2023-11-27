NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$17.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.61.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.3236253 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

