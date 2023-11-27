Nippon Carbon (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) versus Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Financial Contrast

Nippon Carbon (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Free Report) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nippon Carbon and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Carbon 0 0 0 0 N/A Perimeter Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Perimeter Solutions has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.21%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Nippon Carbon.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Carbon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perimeter Solutions $360.51 million 1.84 $91.76 million $0.11 38.27

This table compares Nippon Carbon and Perimeter Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Perimeter Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Carbon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Carbon and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Carbon N/A N/A N/A Perimeter Solutions 6.70% -2.28% -1.10%

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats Nippon Carbon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Carbon Products Related, Silicon Carbide Products Related, and Others segments. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material. The company also provides specialty carbon products, such as isotropic graphite; high purity treatment graphite used for manufacturing device components for silicon semiconductors, compound semiconductors, and optical fibers; VESCOAT, a silicon carbide coated product used for silicon semiconductor, LED, and manufacturing device components for optical fibers; and carbon products for mechanical components that are used in various fields of science, including electronics, machinery, and the metallurgy industry; and SC CARBON sliding composites. In addition, it offers artificial graphite electrodes for use in high-power electric arc furnaces; silicon carbide continuous fibers, such as Nicalon, Hi-Nicalon, and Hi-Nicalon Type S for use as composite reinforcement in ceramic, plastic, and metal materials; and lithium ion secondary batteries used for cellular and smart phones, NBPC, tablet terminals, power tools, hybrid automobiles, and electric automobiles. Further, the company provides impervious graphite RESBON, a corrosion-resistant material; NICABEADS, which are surface-coated micro bead-shape materials; and NICAFILM, a flexible graphite sheet made from natural graphite. Additionally, it engages in the real estate leasing business; and manufacture and repairing of industrial machinery. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

