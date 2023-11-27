Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 604,316 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Citizens Financial Group worth $121,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

