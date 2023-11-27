O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.
OI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
O-I Glass stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
