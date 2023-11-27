O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

