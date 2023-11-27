O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,296 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in PACCAR by 315.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 760,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,576,000 after acquiring an additional 577,006 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 190.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 288,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 395.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

View Our Latest Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.