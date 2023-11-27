O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

