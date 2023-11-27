O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,502 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Methanex worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after purchasing an additional 978,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,513,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MEOH opened at $42.81 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

