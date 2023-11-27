O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stantec worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 11.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $70.38 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

