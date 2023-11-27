O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,865 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

