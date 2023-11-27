O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $369.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $382.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

