O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $67.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $124.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

