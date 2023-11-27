O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.2 %

RDN stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.