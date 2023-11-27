O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,852 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of CME opened at $217.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day moving average is $198.35. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

