O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $139.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.