O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,794 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of TransAlta worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TransAlta by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,035,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after buying an additional 971,592 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,677,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 926,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE TAC opened at $8.12 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAC. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

