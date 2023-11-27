O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Oxford Industries worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $13,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.